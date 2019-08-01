Wanchain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.11 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002583 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, DragonEX, Binance and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $28.56 million and $2.11 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009428 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002160 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Binance, Huobi and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

