Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 14,778.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 52,838,274 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,764,098,000 after buying an additional 9,190,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,174,527,000 after buying an additional 5,639,712 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,918,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,855,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,205,324,000 after buying an additional 1,031,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.23. The stock had a trading volume of 291,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851,064. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

