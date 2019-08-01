Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 673,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 120,106 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $94,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $263.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.87. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 24.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $168.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

