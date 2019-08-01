Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 435,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $589,781,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,306,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $209,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,640 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,740,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $223,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,401 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 427.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,732,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $109,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,667,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $674,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,610 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.07. 648,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

