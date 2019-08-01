W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 110.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,490 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,753,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,694,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,678,000 after purchasing an additional 309,541 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 711,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,265,000 after purchasing an additional 225,495 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 658,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after purchasing an additional 208,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,234,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,597,000 after purchasing an additional 191,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WRB shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.34.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.82. 117,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,936. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $71.23.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.75%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 77,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $5,128,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,024.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

