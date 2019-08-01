VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VWAGY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $16.70. 70,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,998. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $68.15 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

