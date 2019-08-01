Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VSI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vitamin Shoppe in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vitamin Shoppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Get Vitamin Shoppe alerts:

Shares of Vitamin Shoppe stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.31. 305,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $106.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05. Vitamin Shoppe has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.33 million for the quarter. Vitamin Shoppe had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vitamin Shoppe will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vitamin Shoppe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vitamin Shoppe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 18,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Vitamin Shoppe

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitamin Shoppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitamin Shoppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.