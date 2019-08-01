Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.55.
Shares of VTGN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 616,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.44.
About Vistagen Therapeutics
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.
See Also: Dead Cat Bounce
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.