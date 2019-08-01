Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

Shares of VTGN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 616,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,022,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 548,148 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 43,714 shares during the period. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

