Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $187.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $206.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.46.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded up $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $181.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,195,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,829. The stock has a market cap of $358.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.49. Visa has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $184.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Visa by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in Visa by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 26,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,236,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $735,265,000 after buying an additional 37,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 194,911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,827,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.