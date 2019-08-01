Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $20.28 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,373.93.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total value of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 441 shares of company stock worth $510,339 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,210.65. 1,137,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,759. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,289.27. The stock has a market cap of $860.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,131.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

