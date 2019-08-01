Vigilant Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP increased its position in Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857,647 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Alphabet by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 723,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $755,828,000 after purchasing an additional 407,812 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,159,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alphabet by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,913,000 after purchasing an additional 147,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,212.49. 850,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,759. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $860.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,131.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,373.93.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 441 shares of company stock valued at $510,339 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

