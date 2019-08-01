Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Viewray in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price target on Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

NASDAQ VRAY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,618. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Viewray has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $888.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Viewray had a negative return on equity of 71.16% and a negative net margin of 139.82%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viewray will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 5,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $44,409.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Viewray by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,561,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,039,000 after purchasing an additional 256,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viewray by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,932,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 431,375 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Viewray by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,266,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 59,729 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Viewray by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,058,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 263,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Viewray by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 884,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 213,259 shares during the last quarter.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

