View Price Up 51.3% Over Last Week (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One View token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. In the last week, View has traded up 51.3% against the US dollar. View has a market cap of $280,989.00 and $702.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day.

View launched on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here . View’s official message board is blog.view.ly . The official website for View is view.ly

View can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase View using one of the exchanges listed above.

