VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Position Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 226.1% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 215,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.96.

VICI traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,862,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,560. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 87.48 and a quick ratio of 87.48. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $23.27.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $220.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 62.92% and a return on equity of 8.54%. VICI Properties’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.42%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

