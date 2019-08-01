Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Up 7.6% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shot up 7.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $181.30 and last traded at $179.29, 3,130,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 137% from the average session volume of 1,320,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.62.
The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 66.01% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.47.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,995,000 after purchasing an additional 207,934 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,459 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.20.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
