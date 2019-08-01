Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Up 7.6% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shot up 7.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $181.30 and last traded at $179.29, 3,130,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 137% from the average session volume of 1,320,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.62.

The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 66.01% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.47.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $372,448.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,507,424.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 56,030 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.39, for a total transaction of $9,827,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,778.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 213,825 shares of company stock worth $37,470,672. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,995,000 after purchasing an additional 207,934 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,459 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.20.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.