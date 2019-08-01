Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 66.01% and a return on equity of 22.63%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of VRTX traded up $12.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,856,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,256. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.37. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $151.80 and a 52-week high of $195.81.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.47.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 161 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $26,631.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $386,516.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,539.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 213,825 shares of company stock valued at $37,470,672 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.2% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.