Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 81 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Linde to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.01.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total transaction of $11,160,352.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Christian Bruch bought 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.21 per share, for a total transaction of $264,155.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.20. 70,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $145.95 and a 52 week high of $206.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.