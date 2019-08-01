Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 429 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,290,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,233 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total transaction of $632,206.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,921 shares of company stock valued at $37,322,422. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.88. 2,530,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,229. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $283.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.09. The stock has a market cap of $287.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $254.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

