Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 277 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 27.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 49.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in PPG Industries by 797.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $133.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.76. 14,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,963. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

In other news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total transaction of $72,225.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $267,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at $469,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,078 shares of company stock worth $1,967,862. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

