Versant Capital Management Inc Has $165,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 411.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,354,000 after purchasing an additional 49,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,520,000 after purchasing an additional 496,843 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,439,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,772,000 after purchasing an additional 683,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $166.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,872,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

