Versant Capital Management Inc Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in GoPro were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GoPro by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in GoPro by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoPro stock remained flat at $$5.29 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,033. GoPro Inc has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $813.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.52.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.41 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoPro Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush set a $8.00 price objective on GoPro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $9,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandor Barna sold 21,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $162,098.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,280.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,830,020 shares of company stock worth $17,281,969 over the last three months. 22.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

