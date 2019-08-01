Versant Capital Management Inc Has $105,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of American Express by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 473 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $799,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,830.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $12,230,581.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 258,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,060,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,503 shares of company stock worth $22,030,331. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.67. The stock had a trading volume of 153,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,504. The firm has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

