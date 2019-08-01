Versant Capital Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 133.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 294.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE D traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,417. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.93. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $79.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

