Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.26. 18,113,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,997,692. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.27. The company has a market capitalization of $229.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $765,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,966 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,478,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $472,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,518,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5,955.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,311,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $231,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,229,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. UBS Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.87.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

