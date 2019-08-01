Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Raised by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 506.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $79,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $64.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.87.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $55.88. 9,541,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,689,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.43 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.