Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Shares Down 0.9%

Venture Life Group PLC (LON:VLG)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.06 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50.06 ($0.65), approximately 14,949 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 8,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.66).

The stock has a market cap of $42.28 million and a P/E ratio of 126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.58.

In related news, insider Carl Dempsey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £10,200 ($13,328.11). Also, insider Jerry Randall sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54), for a total value of £4,182 ($5,464.52).

Venture Life Group Plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments. The company offers cardiovascular product for lowering cholesterol in food supplement; and neurology products, including NeuroAge, NeuroAge Sleep, and NeuroAge NRG food supplements to enhance mental alertness, cognitive function, and mental performance in ageing brain.

