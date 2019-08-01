Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.38.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

NASDAQ VBLT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.29. 26,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -0.33. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,724.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.