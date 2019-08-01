Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Vapotherm updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $333.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Saturday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

