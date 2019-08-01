Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.63. 52,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,478. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.62 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.78.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

