Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNDW opened at $79.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $79.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.72.

