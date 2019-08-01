Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 142.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.79. 69,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,901. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $119.35 and a 12 month high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.