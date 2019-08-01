Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Derby & Company Inc.

Derby & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Derby & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,901. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $119.35 and a 1-year high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

