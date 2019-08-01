Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.42. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $58.01.

