Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 193.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,751 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,791. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $143.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.