Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.207 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

VCSH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.48. 2,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.48 and a 52 week high of $80.73.

