VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) Position Lowered by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,137 shares during the period. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM comprises about 1.3% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 5.1% in the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 139,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 94.2% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.29. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a twelve month low of $1,401.70 and a twelve month high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM’s previous dividend of $0.19.

