Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,896. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $129.51 and a 1-year high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

