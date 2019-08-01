Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $66.20 and last traded at $66.19, with a volume of 351012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGIT. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $17,839,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 800,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

