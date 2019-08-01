Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $66.20 and last traded at $66.19, with a volume of 351012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.66.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.73.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
