Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $87.96 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $89.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.96.

