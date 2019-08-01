Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 5.2% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $21,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

VUG traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.38. 10,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,886. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $170.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

