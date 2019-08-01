Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 69,157,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,768 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,325,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,586,000 after buying an additional 2,345,589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,712,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,810,000 after buying an additional 3,299,786 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,141,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,089,000 after buying an additional 10,896,676 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,324,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,221,000 after buying an additional 9,917,488 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,922,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,686,894. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $44.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.