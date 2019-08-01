Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,265,000 after purchasing an additional 408,673 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,474,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,746,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,576 shares during the period. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.86 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54.

