Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.07. The company had a trading volume of 51,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,358. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.69. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $119.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

