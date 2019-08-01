VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) is Toews Corp ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Toews Corp ADV grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 130.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $103,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 118.8% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ANGL traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.30. 9,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,038. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.