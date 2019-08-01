ValuEngine Upgrades Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NBIX. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.58.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 438.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.82.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $183.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $920,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 235,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,700,622.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $104,039.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,466,378.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,986 shares of company stock worth $16,521,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,352,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,610,000 after acquiring an additional 540,279 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,876,000 after buying an additional 194,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 74,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 47,257 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

