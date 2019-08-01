ValuEngine Upgrades INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to “Hold”

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut INTL CONS AIRL/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get INTL CONS AIRL/S alerts:

Shares of ICAGY stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 48,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,450. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.