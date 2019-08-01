ValuEngine Upgrades Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) to “Buy”

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS BSTG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30. Biostage has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities.

