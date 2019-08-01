ValuEngine Upgrades ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Sell

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARCB. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet cut ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen raised ArcBest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

ARCB stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 314,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $713.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.09.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $771.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter worth $68,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter worth $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 30.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in ArcBest by 16.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in ArcBest by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

