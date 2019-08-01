ValuEngine Lowers Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) to Sell

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CNAF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898. Commercial National Financial has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

