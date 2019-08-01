ValuEngine Downgrades Xylem (NYSE:XYL) to Hold

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,829. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Xylem has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $85.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $402,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,818 shares of company stock worth $3,747,594. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $208,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 44,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.9% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,986,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,554,000 after acquiring an additional 516,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 599,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,410,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

